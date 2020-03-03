McLaren 765LT Is a Hypercar in Disguise, the Nose Is Longer Than the Tail

Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Is a Continental GT Coach-Built into a New Car

When the organizers of the Geneva Motor Show were forced to announced the cancelation of the event on Friday (the Swiss authorities banned public events with over 1,000 visitors), my first question revolved around how each carmaker would deal with this. And one brilliant British answer comes from the McLaren Motor Show, the adventure taking place at the McLaren Technical Center in Woking as you are reading this - say hi to the new 765LT. 35 photos



With that out of the way, we can talk about the hypercar in disguise that is the 765 Longtail. Keep in mind that, despite the 720S having landed back in 2017, this continues to impress, whether we're talking circuit stunts or drag races (think: high-9s 1/4-mile runs in factory form).



As far as the firepower is concerned, the Longtail formula means that the 765 squeezes an extra 45 hp and 30 Nm of torque from that twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 via bespoke forged aluminum pistons and the triple-layer head gasket we've seen on the Senna. The dual-clutch transmission has been massaged to offer 15% more boost in terms of in-gear acceleration.



More importantly, the already-light 720S has lost a respectable 80 kilos, which means the LT model tips the scales at 1,229 kg dry - this makes it friendlier to the scales than any competitor (for instance, the Ferrari 488 Pista weighs in at 1,280 kg).



As you can imagine, this includes a hefty carbon fiber diet: see those sculpted seats? they're borrowed from the Senna, only weighing 3.35 kg apiece and the license plate holder is also made of the wonder material. The see-through C-pillars and rear window have been replaced by a polycarbonate setup, the windshield and side windows have lost a bit of thickness, while the titanium exhaust, with its memorable four-tip, high-placed setup, as well as the lithium-ion battery are just some of the other changes.



However, you should know that the GT side of the



While the tracks width has grown by 6mm and the ride height is now 5mm lower, it's the length boost you'll notice. Interestingly, the tail only adds 9mm, while the front end has grown by 57 mm (we might just see some



The sharper, lighter bits also include the forged alloys with titanium bolts (these shed 22 kg combined), which feature custom Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R rubber, as well as the track brake upgrade, a goodies involving carbon-ceramic rotors, Senna grabbers and the kind of integrated cooling ducts we've seen on F1 cars.



As you've noticed, I left the go-fast numbers for the end of the article and there's a reason for that. The newcomer will reach 62 mph in 2.8 seconds, climb to 124 mph in 7.2 seconds and comes with a maximum velocity of 205 mph. So why is it just 0.1s quicker and 7 mph slower than the 720S?



Well, as shown by the comparisons between the 800 hp Senna and the 600 hp



Speaking of which, only 765 buyers will be offered a chance to own one, even though the expected Spider model will likely please just as many drivers.



