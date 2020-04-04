Modernized McLaren F1 Looks Like All The Hypercar We Need

Now, before we get to the details of the virtual build, here's the answer: this is how heroes train. What's the question? Well, it would be only normal for one to wonder about the reason for rendering such a creation.
You see, the digital artist behind this is Ashley Livingston Thorp. Born in 1983, the American aficionado is a graphic designer, illustrator and creative director whose experience includes efforts for titles such as Prometheus, X-Men: First Class and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, among others.
In fact, we talked about Thorp's work almost a month ago today, since he is probably the main creative force behind the muscle car-like Batmobile we'll get to see in the now-coronavirus-delayed The Batman (the movie was supposed to premiere on June 25, 2021).
Returning to the time-traveling F1, the Macca uses plenty of elements from its GTR racing version, while adding quite a bit of extra spice. For one, the headlights seem to be borrowed from a Pagani, while that complex rear wing is the kind you see on contemporary hypercars.
Oh, and let's not forget the Turbofan wheels, which suck air from under the vehicle, generating downforce and cooling the brakes - in case the solution sounds familiar, it might be because we've recently seen this on the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.
The said artist has come up with a complex visual tale, as you'll notice by using the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, with his motivational message being equally precious. Oh, and if you're willing to find out more about the path used to create this realistic 3D renderings, make sure to also zoom in on the second post below.
View this post on Instagram
Having some fun on the off hours relearning octane and trying to keep my cgi skills sharp each day. It’s an endless learning curve that can be somewhat mentally debilitating but totally worth it at the same time. The one key thing that I am learning is that it’s all about finding what works for you and your goals and sticking to a daily plan of growth and progress. I decided to build out my version of a classic icon car and use this as a test to further my abilities and knowledge inside the node systems of octane to build photo real shaders. Most of you will ask/wonder... why not vray, why not redshift, why not Arnold... truth is, I’m learning this now and plan to learn them all as time goes on. They are all tools, they don’t define me as a creative. Lots of mistakes and lessons learned on this one but it’s all a journey and I wanted to share :). Hope everyone is healthy and being resourceful during these very odd times. If you can afford it... take this time to better yourself by sharpening your skills :) . . . . . #alphatauri #williamsf1 #mclaren #mclarenauto #redshift #formulauno #automotive #mdcommunity #danielricciardo #mclarensenna #octanerenderer #projectcar #substancepainter #formulaone #b3d #racecar #enzoferrari #rwd #arnoldrender #redshift3d #charlesleclerc #carswithoutlimits #renaultf1 #motionmood #f1 #3dmodeling #maxonc4d #mclarenf1 #cgi #formula1
View this post on Instagram
Closer! Realized that the scale of the roughness and bump maps are a bit off but it’s all a learning curve. I did just learn the falloff node which will allow me to simulate surface dirt or directional debris which is going to be great to implement in future renders. Never ending learning. For those that ask, I get my base models off Turbosquid, I compile and model/augment in Cinema4D and then I rendered these in Octane. It’s a long process but that’s the price paid to climb the mountain of photorealism :). . . . . . #f1 #formula1 #xuxoe #mclarensenna #paganizonda #formulaone #otoy #mdcommunity #3dartist #mgcollective #huayraroadster #c4drender #renderzone #octanerenderer #b3d #redshift #mclarenf1 #cinema4dart #mclarenauto #cgi #renderoftheday #charlesleclerc #formulauno #huracanevo #zonda #3drender #alphatauri #ferrarilaferrari #mclaren #3dfordesigners