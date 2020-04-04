Modernized McLaren F1 Looks Like All The Hypercar We Need

View this post on Instagram

Having some fun on the off hours relearning octane and trying to keep my cgi skills sharp each day. It’s an endless learning curve that can be somewhat mentally debilitating but totally worth it at the same time. The one key thing that I am learning is that it’s all about finding what works for you and your goals and sticking to a daily plan of growth and progress. I decided to build out my version of a classic icon car and use this as a test to further my abilities and knowledge inside the node systems of octane to build photo real shaders. Most of you will ask/wonder... why not vray, why not redshift, why not Arnold... truth is, I’m learning this now and plan to learn them all as time goes on. They are all tools, they don’t define me as a creative. Lots of mistakes and lessons learned on this one but it’s all a journey and I wanted to share :). Hope everyone is healthy and being resourceful during these very odd times. If you can afford it... take this time to better yourself by sharpening your skills :) . . . . . #alphatauri #williamsf1 #mclaren #mclarenauto #redshift #formulauno #automotive #mdcommunity #danielricciardo #mclarensenna #octanerenderer #projectcar #substancepainter #formulaone #b3d #racecar #enzoferrari #rwd #arnoldrender #redshift3d #charlesleclerc #carswithoutlimits #renaultf1 #motionmood #f1 #3dmodeling #maxonc4d #mclarenf1 #cgi #formula1

