Ultrarare and Ultracool McLaren Speedtail Spotted in the Wild. Sort of

With 106 units slated for production and just a few of them already built, the McLaren Speedtail isn't something you see in the wild every day. Deliveries have started and we've had a nice look at one of the first customer cars showing up at a dealer in Brussels, Belgium, but photos of this hypercar on the streets are still rare.
Ok, so this one isn't exactly on a street. It looks like it was taken in a large (underground?) parking facility. How do we know it's large, you ask? While the photo itself is pretty much a close-up and we don't get to see much of the surroundings, we can see the number '002' where the Speedtail is parked, so the total number of parking spots goes into triple digits. Also, we've noticed those lights on the ceiling that tell you which spots are taken and which are free, and we've only seen those in larger parking facilities.
Based on the silver color and the timeline, we suspect this particular Speedtail is the exact car that McLaren had on display at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, in March. After doing the rounds at various shows last year, this Speedtail was then registered under a UK license plate on the 1st of October 2019 and is almost certainly registered to McLaren themselves.
It obviously isn't the Speedtail Chris Harris drove for Top Gear, since that one was red. Maybe this silver one was also being test-driven when it was spotted and photographed.
The hybrid-drivetrain McLaren Speedtail boasts over 1,000 hp and will have a production run of just 106 units. According to the manufacturer and multiple test runs with the prototype version, this 'Hyper-GT' can reach a top speed of 250 mph (403 kph), making it the fastest McLaren road car ever. The only acceleration number released so far is 13 seconds for 0-186 mph (300 kph).
