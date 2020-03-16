McLaren Speedtail Customer Car Pictured With 3D-Printed Titanium Toolkit

When it comes to rare exotics, the Speedtail is up there with the best of them. The British automaker’s ultimate Ultimate Series model leverages the M840T twin-turbo V8 from the 720S and Senna, adds a parallel hybrid system, and sweetens the deal with the best aerodynamic drag coefficient of any road-going McLaren.
On full song, the three-seat successor of the F1 is capable of 250 miles per hour (402.3 km/h) while zero to 186 mph (300 km/h) takes only 12.8 seconds. Another secret of the ultra-rare Speedtail is the relatively low curb weight, made possible by carbon-fiber trickery such as integrating the passenger seats into the chassis.
Only 106 units of the Speedtail will ever be made, mirroring the production numbers of the F1 from the 1990s. All of them are made at the same facility in Woking, including the blue car uploaded by McLaren Brussels on Facebook.
The chassis number may be a mystery, but the close-up photographs in natural lighting conditions reveal the attention to detail that goes into the Speedtail. Better still, the photographer didn’t forget to snap the 3D-printed titanium toolkit that’s 45 percent lighter than standard titanium. If you look closely, McLaren didn’t forget to write S P E E D T A I L in bold letters on a pair of combination wrenches.
Considering that every Speedtail costs 1.75 million pounds sterling before any option whatsoever, this kind of perk is justified. Described as “a fusion of art and science” by chief executive officer Mike Flewitt, the first of 18 new cars that McLaren will introduce as part of the Track25 business plan features retractable rearview cameras in lieu of side mirrors and front wheels with aero covers.
Located between the lithium-ion battery and rear axle, the e-motor packs more than 300 horsepower. That makes the electric part of the drivetrain more powerful than the Honda Civic Type R, which goes to show just how extreme this land missile is. The engine develops 746 horsepower, and if you were wondering, total output is 1,035 horsepower (1,050 PS) plus 848 pound-feet of torque.
