Tuned McLaren 720S Drag Races Modded Dodge Demon, 2,000 HP Clash Is Brutal

Ladies and gentlemen drag racers, the quarter-mile ballet we have here is the latest episode of a saga that pits supercars against muscle cars. So we're talking about way more than a 1,320-feet battle between a McLaren 720S and a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
We're looking at a rematch here, with the gear heads behind the two machines having previously raced these in factory form (while the Demon has been tuned meanwhile, this is a different 720S, not that it would matter).
In the Mopar corner, we have Herman, the aficionado behind the Demonology YouTube channel. As for the Woking corners, this accommodates Brooks of the Drag Times YT channel.
To understand what kind of stakes we're talking about here, I'll mention that, at a certain point in the saga, these guys even put together a mockup Kickstarter campaign that would allow them to bring their rides to the same drag strip.
While the original drag race took place at the Palm Beach International Raceway, which is Brooks's home turf, the shenanigan we have here took place at the Texas Motorplex, as part of the aptly called Big Showdown YouTuber Callout event.
The Demon, which had been put on a diet, delivers 977 horsepower to the rear wheels. This comes after an aftermarket treatment including a complete exhaust, a ported blower for that 6.2L HEMI, a custom pulley treatment, a new throttle body, as well as the obvious tune and race gas.
As for the 720S, its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 had been pushed to 900 hp at the rear wheels, thanks to a full exhaust, an aggressive tune and race gas. However, while the Demon used drag radials, the Macca came to the battle wearing Mickey Thompson ET rubber, which is drag-friendly, but can still be used on the street. As for how that power can be put to use, this British toy prides itself on being able to deliver 8s passes.
In case you're in a hurry, here are the points you'll want to head over to: the 4:50 minute brings a test pass for the Demon (vs. Hellcat Redeye), 5:59 does the same for the 720S, 6:21 sees the first race taking place, while 9:20 delivers the second brawl, with the Demon having switched to the high-output tune for this one.
PS: While we're undoubtedly talking about two amazing mechanical monsters, both of which are wielded by uber-experienced drag racers, we mustn't forget that, based on the MSRP, the muscle car is about 3.5 times more affordable than the supercar.
In the Mopar corner, we have Herman, the aficionado behind the Demonology YouTube channel. As for the Woking corners, this accommodates Brooks of the Drag Times YT channel.
To understand what kind of stakes we're talking about here, I'll mention that, at a certain point in the saga, these guys even put together a mockup Kickstarter campaign that would allow them to bring their rides to the same drag strip.
While the original drag race took place at the Palm Beach International Raceway, which is Brooks's home turf, the shenanigan we have here took place at the Texas Motorplex, as part of the aptly called Big Showdown YouTuber Callout event.
The Demon, which had been put on a diet, delivers 977 horsepower to the rear wheels. This comes after an aftermarket treatment including a complete exhaust, a ported blower for that 6.2L HEMI, a custom pulley treatment, a new throttle body, as well as the obvious tune and race gas.
As for the 720S, its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 had been pushed to 900 hp at the rear wheels, thanks to a full exhaust, an aggressive tune and race gas. However, while the Demon used drag radials, the Macca came to the battle wearing Mickey Thompson ET rubber, which is drag-friendly, but can still be used on the street. As for how that power can be put to use, this British toy prides itself on being able to deliver 8s passes.
In case you're in a hurry, here are the points you'll want to head over to: the 4:50 minute brings a test pass for the Demon (vs. Hellcat Redeye), 5:59 does the same for the 720S, 6:21 sees the first race taking place, while 9:20 delivers the second brawl, with the Demon having switched to the high-output tune for this one.
PS: While we're undoubtedly talking about two amazing mechanical monsters, both of which are wielded by uber-experienced drag racers, we mustn't forget that, based on the MSRP, the muscle car is about 3.5 times more affordable than the supercar.