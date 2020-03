McLaren F1 Gets Senna Makeover, Looks Like the Master of Downforce

Digital artist Abimelec Arellano has basically removed over two decades from the story behind the creation of the hypercar, envisioning a Senna reshape for the F1 , one that would've been introduced back in 1995.This transformation is all about the function, which is why, for instance, that wing stays true to the aero developments of the era rather than going for the super-sized approach that dominates contemporary contraptions, Senna GTR racecar included.The aero work done to the front fenders is insane, much like that on the actual McLaren Senna, while the rear arches are just slightly more gifted. Interestingly, the "race wheels" that fill up those arches forego the center lock design of the original.And while the pixel work doesn't take us into the engine bay, the said artist does mention extra engine foil to ensure improved heat management for the obviously-tweaked BMW-sourced N/A V12 motor of the beast.The F1 LM's Papaya Orange was traded for the Senna's slightly darker shade, but the pixel master went all out, introducing a series of color for his work - we even get a mag cover, since this would've been the natural way for such a model to reach the audience back in the day.PS: If this rendering got you in the mood for some... extra McLaren F1 pixel manipulation, make sure to also check out this Senna GTR-inspired makeover we recently discussed.