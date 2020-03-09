McLaren F1 Gets Senna Makeover, Looks Like the Master of Downforce

View this post on Instagram

After a month and a half break, the “What-if” series is back! I’m really excited for this one so lets dive right into it: Have you ever wondered what if McLaren did the Senna in 1995? The unfortunate accident of Ayrton Senna happened a year or so earlier, and even though McLaren wasn’t as big as it is today, nor experienced in building road cars, I think the ultra hardcore street version of the F1 would’ve been a cool model. More gold foil in the engine bay, fender extensions (like the actual, 21st Century Senna) Wing, wider hips and race wheels help the look. Engine would probably get an ///M tune, too. What do you think? What color would you get it on? û . . . . . . . . #mclaren #senna #hypercar #supercar #whatif #what #if #not #real #its #a #render #super #fast #england #british #bmw #v12 #3d #render

