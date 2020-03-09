McLaren F1 Gets Senna Makeover, Looks Like the Master of Downforce

This transformation is all about the function, which is why, for instance, that wing stays true to the aero developments of the era rather than going for the super-sized approach that dominates contemporary contraptions, Senna GTR racecar included.
The aero work done to the front fenders is insane, much like that on the actual McLaren Senna, while the rear arches are just slightly more gifted. Interestingly, the "race wheels" that fill up those arches forego the center lock design of the original.
And while the pixel work doesn't take us into the engine bay, the said artist does mention extra engine foil to ensure improved heat management for the obviously-tweaked BMW-sourced N/A V12 motor of the beast.
The F1 LM's Papaya Orange was traded for the Senna's slightly darker shade, but the pixel master went all out, introducing a series of color for his work - we even get a mag cover, since this would've been the natural way for such a model to reach the audience back in the day.
PS: If this rendering got you in the mood for some... extra McLaren F1 pixel manipulation, make sure to also check out this Senna GTR-inspired makeover we recently discussed.
After a month and a half break, the “What-if” series is back! I’m really excited for this one so lets dive right into it: Have you ever wondered what if McLaren did the Senna in 1995? The unfortunate accident of Ayrton Senna happened a year or so earlier, and even though McLaren wasn’t as big as it is today, nor experienced in building road cars, I think the ultra hardcore street version of the F1 would’ve been a cool model. More gold foil in the engine bay, fender extensions (like the actual, 21st Century Senna) Wing, wider hips and race wheels help the look. Engine would probably get an ///M tune, too. What do you think? What color would you get it on? û . . . . . . . . #mclaren #senna #hypercar #supercar #whatif #what #if #not #real #its #a #render #super #fast #england #british #bmw #v12 #3d #render