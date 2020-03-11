Sideswiped BMW X5 Finds the Worst Place to Crash: Into a McLaren Dealership

This Tiny Harley-Davidson Bell Will Keep Evil Road Spirits Away

One driver from Phoenix, Arizona learned the hard way the true meaning of the phrase “when it rains, it pours,” when he was sideswiped and crashed into the McLaren dealership in Scottsdale, AZ. 7 photos



In this particular case, two different McLarens were damaged, with one of them taking so much damage it will probably be a total write-off. Another car was totaled, a black



It all happened on March 6, when, according to the X5 driver, Paul Dubois, he was minding his own business when another driver sideswiped him with enough force as to make him jump the curb, go over the grass and smash into a



That sounds bad enough, but it wasn’t all. The impact was so forceful it sent the 720S through a glass window, into another McLaren just like it. You can see from the photos in the gallery attached, which have been posted to Mr. Dubois’



Behind the silver McLaren, inside the dealership building, sat an orange 720S. It too took a hit, but only came out with scratches to the paint and minor damage to the front end. The photos also show damage to the X5, in the driver’s side door, where it was hit by the other car and the front end, where it smashed into the silver supercar.



Mr. Dubois says that he’s “glad it wasn't my fault or ya boy would be filing bankruptcy in the quickness. Bruhh.” In a later post, he acknowledges those saying he probably caused the crash himself, since there’s no photo of the car that supposedly sideswiped him, but insists they’re in the wrong. He also says he’s in pain and no longer talking about this on social media, as per his attorney’s instructions.



He’s right to clam up until an investigation determines who’s at fault. The cheapest 720S will set you back $300,000 without any option on it, and he had the misfortune of crashing into two of them.



