Coronavirus Hits Formula 1 World: 2020 Australian Grand Prix May Be Canceled

Earlier today, McLaren announced that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 as the team was preparing for the first practice session on Friday. The coronavirus pandemic has also reached Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who are both isolated in Australia.
Turning our attention back to Formula 1, BBC Sport understands from “two senior sources” that the 2020 Australian Grand Prix has been called off. Officials met with the FIA earlier today, but the higher-ups decided to go forward with the weekend nonetheless. On the other hand, the governing body is expected to accept a majority decision of the teams.
Drivers such as reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen have already expressed their concerns in regard to racing amid the coronavirus outbreak, and it’s safe to assume the rest of the field isn’t willing to race either. But what does this mean?
If the report turns out to be true and Formula 1 will cancel the 2020 Australian Grand Prix, the teams will utilize this time to ramp up development. Ferrari, for example, appears to have started the year rather badly with the SF1000. Mercedes-AMG also has some work to do with the dual-axis steering system as well as the V6 engine’s reliability.
The downside to canceling the Aussie race weekend is that Liberty Media will have less money to award the teams at the end of the season. As for the biggest concern of the lot, that would be Liberty Media’s financial situation if the COVID-19 pandemic will affect other Grands Prix in 2020, including the race weekends in China and Vietnam.
Considering that the McLaren team has already announced its withdrawal from the 2020 Australian Grand Prix, the nine remaining teams are likely to follow suit regardless of the organizers’ decision. There’s too much at stake here, but more importantly than money, the teams wouldn’t gamble the lives of their employees.
As we wait for the official announcement, it should be highlighted that the second round of the season – Bahrain on March 22nd – will be held behind closed doors because of the pandemic.
Drivers such as reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen have already expressed their concerns in regard to racing amid the coronavirus outbreak, and it’s safe to assume the rest of the field isn’t willing to race either. But what does this mean?
If the report turns out to be true and Formula 1 will cancel the 2020 Australian Grand Prix, the teams will utilize this time to ramp up development. Ferrari, for example, appears to have started the year rather badly with the SF1000. Mercedes-AMG also has some work to do with the dual-axis steering system as well as the V6 engine’s reliability.
The downside to canceling the Aussie race weekend is that Liberty Media will have less money to award the teams at the end of the season. As for the biggest concern of the lot, that would be Liberty Media’s financial situation if the COVID-19 pandemic will affect other Grands Prix in 2020, including the race weekends in China and Vietnam.
Considering that the McLaren team has already announced its withdrawal from the 2020 Australian Grand Prix, the nine remaining teams are likely to follow suit regardless of the organizers’ decision. There’s too much at stake here, but more importantly than money, the teams wouldn’t gamble the lives of their employees.
As we wait for the official announcement, it should be highlighted that the second round of the season – Bahrain on March 22nd – will be held behind closed doors because of the pandemic.