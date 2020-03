HP

The Stingray is designed to limit torque in the first 500 miles in 1st and 2nd, which sounds pretty reasonable for the break-in period of the vehicle. Alas, the customer ‘Vette in the following clip laid 440 horsepower and 408 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheels. Because it’s a Stingray specified with the Z51 Performance Package, the crankshaft ratings are 495and 470 lb-ft.Suffice to say, the drivetrain loss is well within the acceptable range. Chevrolet did test the hell out of the C8 during development, and the engineers have certainly taken a risky bet by switching from a torque-converter automatic to a dual-clutch transmission developed by Tremec.The Z06 with its flat-plane crankshaft V8 will also be rear-wheel drive, as well as the ZR1 with its twin-turbo V8. At least one hybrid ‘Vette is in the offing, and the range-topping member of the C8 family is expected to combine the twin-turbo V8 of the ZR1 with an electric motor driving the front axle.Turning our attention back to the Stingray, the most vanilla version of the C8 can be had for the unbelievable price of $59,995 including destination charge. It’s hard to question the value of the Corvette given the loads of standard equipment and performance, more so if you compare it to the likes of the 718 series from Porsche as well as more exotic cars such as the Alpine A110.Come 2021, the Corvette Stingray will be available in right-hand drive too for RHD markets such as Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The 2021 model year is also expected to shoot beyond $60,000 for the non-Z51.