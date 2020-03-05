2020 Corvette Transport Trucks Leave Bowling Green, First Deliveries Incoming

More Apple CarPlay Headaches as Phone Calls Now Broken on Harley-Davidson

Despite a little hiccup because of UAW-GM squabbling in 2019, the Bowling Green factory in Kentucky churns out the C8 Corvette since the beginning of February 2020. Now we’re already in March, and General Motors has already loaded the first examples of the breed onto transport trucks. 20 photos



The most affordable configuration will set you back $59,995 including freight, but the question is, what can you expect from the entry-level ‘Vette? First things first, the 1LT coupe features 490 horsepower, 465 pound-feet of torque, dry-sump lubrication, an eight-speed DCT , cylinder deactivation technology, and all the creature comforts that you would expect from a daily driver.



Stepping up to the 2LT trim level adds heated and ventilated seats with memory, a head-up display, rearview camera mirror, wireless phone charging, a heated steering wheel, satellite navigation, a few safety systems, the performance data recorder, and additional niceties for the cockpit. 3LT is the name of the third and final trim level, which adds more leather upholstery and the GT2 sports seats.



But wait, there’s more! In terms of suspension options, the C8 offers three so far. FE1 is standard, FE3 features a few upgrades, and FE4 means that the dampers are magnetorheological. There’s no manual transmission option available for the 2020 model year, and General Motors can’t make a case for developing one either for subsequent models such as the flat-plane crankshaft C8 Z06.



Jeremy Welborn uploaded a video on YouTube yesterday, showcasing four truckloads of 2020 Corvette models leaving the factory. Over on Facebook, Matthew Beaver uploaded two pictures yesterday with soon-to-be-delivered cars loaded onto the transporters. These, ladies and gents, are the very first C8 Stingrays of the 40,000 units sold stateside for the 2020 model year!