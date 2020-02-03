Chevrolet C8 Corvette Production Starts, First Deliveries Incoming

autoevolution
By the end of February 2020, the first examples of the C8 Corvette will be handed over to their rightful and expecting owners. The mid-engined Stingray has started production in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and retail pricing starts at $59,995.
That’s pretty good value for your money, though the convertible is a bit on the expensive side at $67,495 right off the bat. No fewer than three trim levels – the 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT – are available to configure, and every single one of them can be optioned with the Z51 Performance Package for $5,000.

Ticking the Z51 off the list is pretty much a prerequisite to making the Stingray handle like a charm. Performance suspension, the sports exhaust that helps the LT2 small-block V8 breathe out better, a more aggressive ratio for the rear axle, electronic limited-slip differential, front splitter and rear spoiler, Pilot Sport 4S summer-only tires from Michelin, and heavy-duty cooling are included. For an additional $995, the Engine Appearance Package adds LED lighting and carbon-fiber garnish in the engine bay.

490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque are the standard ratings for the Stingray. Opting for the Z51 levels those values up to 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet, and yes, the LT2 features dry-sump lubrication. Active fuel management is also worthy of mentioning, a system that shuts off half of the cylinders under light-load driving conditions to save fuel.

Regardless of your configuration, the C8 is a DCT-only affair with eight forward ratios. Chevrolet promises “ultra-fast and precise shifts” that take “a hundred milliseconds.” That’s like an extremely quick blink of the eye, translating to a serious improvement over the seventh-gen’s transmission.

The first-ever Gen 8 - auctioned for $3 million last month – will be delivered to Rick Hendrick. The NASCAR team owner is known for paying top dollar at auctions on a varied selection of VIN 001s, including the Acura NSX, Toyota GR Supra, and the Corvette Z06 from the seventh generation.
