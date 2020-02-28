El Camino "Black Mamba" Bodykit Is No Mullet

We get it. Chrome bumpers, round headlights, and lazy V8 engines are cool. However, that boxy style of American design is making a comeback right now, with lots of folks taking a second look at the Fox Mustang right now. Buicks and Cadillac from that era have never stopped being cool, though.
Speaking of which, Chevy wasn't the first to make a car that's also a truck. Ford did that with the Ranchero. The Blue Oval is also indirectly responsible for all the El Camino burnouts you may find on YouTube.
Chevy initially made the El Camino comfortable, but Ford was having more success with sportier setups. By the 1970 model year, the bowtie model because insanely muscular, sporting a Big Block V8.
Just like the Fox Body Mustang, the 5th and 6th generation Chevy mullet wasn't very powerful, but it looked sporty as heck.
While there's no shortage of modifications, ranging from dragsters to mud trucks, nobody has ever seen anything like the El Camino "Black Mamba" created by Rostislav Prokop.
It looks like a combination of several styles, ranging from old NASCAR racers to cyberpunk. Hopefully, somebody doesn't own the copyright to "Black Mamba" as it happened with the very real "Black Knight".
Since 80s models were kind of wimpy in the power department, we'd want to see a Z06 or something even more exotic swapped into this imaginary vehicle.
Black Mamba EL COCOMINO DESIGN| @rostislav_prokop
More angles of EL Camino Black Mamba Bodykit. SWIPE FOR MORE PICTURES! DESIGN| @rostislav_prokop