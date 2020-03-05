autoevolution
Couple Orders 2020 Corvette With Same VIN As Their 1953 Corvette

VIN 000285 may not mean much to you and me, but Larry Smith and wife Debi own a 1953 Corvette with that identification number. Only a few hundred were made, which means that the Smiths own an extremely rare breed.
The couple has also ordered a 2020 Corvette with white paintwork just like their ‘53, and to bring the point home, the newcomer’s VIN ends in 0000285 as a nod to the oldtimer. The Smiths were helped by both Chevrolet and the National Corvette Museum to get this identification number, and as expected, such a perk has increased the price of their mid-engine American sports car by $5k.

Speaking to Motor1, the couple said that their ‘53 was bought in the 1980s from a family friend who acquired the car from the original owner. In other words, the C1 is a three-owner survivor in addition to an exclusive automobile.

As opposed to the 1953 model, the 2020 levels up from the 3.9-liter Blue Flame six-cylinder engine to the LT2 small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement. The most affordable specification of the C8 retails at $59,995 including freight. From the pictures shared on Facebook, the couple appears to have specified the 3LT trim level with the Carbon Flash Metallic full-length dual racing stripe package, seat upholstery in red, black dual-spoke wheels, and the Z51 Performance Package. All told, you’re looking at approximately $85,000 if not a little more.

The Smiths aren’t alone, though. On the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) Facebook group, Randy Clark commented that he and his wife “have 1953 #00093 and are also getting 2020 C8 VIN #00093.” The older model is currently on loan at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green while the newcomer was manufactured on February 4th at the Bowling Green, KY factory.

With a little bit of luck, ‘Vette enthusiasts will be treated to the second iteration of the C8 for the 2021 model year. In addition to the start of production of right-hand-drive cars, the Corvette Z06 is more or less confirmed with a flat-plane crankshaft V8 and no forced induction as opposed to the previous generation.

