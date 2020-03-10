Corvette C8.R Street-Legal "Conversion" Looks Spot On

Given the popularity of the C8 Corvette, aftermarket implications and all, one can follow a rule of the thumb: if you've thought about a certain customization plan for the mid-engined 'Vette, somebody out there is probably preparing to build it. Then again, in between a stock car and its various widebody forms, we should find a rendering. So here's one that portrays a pretty clever trick: a road-going version of the C8.R motorsport tool.
At first, the idea of taking a racecar that's based on a street vehicle and converting it back into a road car seems like a bit of an overkill. However, examples like the McLaren P1 GTR, which has received just that, show us that such a pathway is not that far from reality.
Then again, it would seem more likely for somebody to gift a C8 Corvette Stingray with a body kit that makes it resemble the C8.R rather than seeing an aficionado giving the actual racecar the treatment mentioned above.
Keep in mind that the appearance of the two is separated by more than just the front and rear fascias. For instance, the side air intakes, a defining styling feature of the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette, are different. In fact, you'll find photos of both factory models in the gallery above, so you can easily compare them.
As for the rendering we have here, this comes from a digital artist named Karan Adivi. And, as the pixel wielder aptly points out, the future C8 Corvette Z06, which has already been spotted testing, might just borrow a few design tricks from the racing version.
For one, while the C8 Stingray is animated by the N/A 6.2-liter V8 LT2 motor, the C8.R features an also-atmospheric 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8, with an evolution of the latter expected to make its way into the middle section of the future Z06.
Then again, it would seem more likely for somebody to gift a C8 Corvette Stingray with a body kit that makes it resemble the C8.R rather than seeing an aficionado giving the actual racecar the treatment mentioned above.
Keep in mind that the appearance of the two is separated by more than just the front and rear fascias. For instance, the side air intakes, a defining styling feature of the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette, are different. In fact, you'll find photos of both factory models in the gallery above, so you can easily compare them.
As for the rendering we have here, this comes from a digital artist named Karan Adivi. And, as the pixel wielder aptly points out, the future C8 Corvette Z06, which has already been spotted testing, might just borrow a few design tricks from the racing version.
For one, while the C8 Stingray is animated by the N/A 6.2-liter V8 LT2 motor, the C8.R features an also-atmospheric 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8, with an evolution of the latter expected to make its way into the middle section of the future Z06.
View this post on Instagram
So c8s are finally being delivered to customers, can't wait to see what the aftermarket world has in store at SEMA '20. Here's an other look at the C8R kit which I belive is what the Z06 will look like. . . . . . #corvette #chevrolet #corvettec8 #c8 #3d #rendering #render #illustration #art #design #racecar #car #carlifestyle #blacklist #chevy #americanmuscle #musclecar #american #stance #stancenation #joyofmachine #speedhunters