Corvette C8.R Street-Legal "Conversion" Looks Spot On

View this post on Instagram

So c8s are finally being delivered to customers, can't wait to see what the aftermarket world has in store at SEMA '20. Here's an other look at the C8R kit which I belive is what the Z06 will look like. . . . . . #corvette #chevrolet #corvettec8 #c8 #3d #rendering #render #illustration #art #design #racecar #car #carlifestyle #blacklist #chevy #americanmuscle #musclecar #american #stance #stancenation #joyofmachine #speedhunters

A post shared by Karan Adivi (@karanadivi) on Mar 9, 2020 at 10:38am PDT