It looks like this 'Vette started out in life as a 1973 model. In theory, the description of its customization process isn't complicated, with the main ingredients being the lowered ride height and the custom wheels (there's also a custom vented hood, but this is of lesser importance). Nevertheless, we need to zoom in on the build to understand its attention magnet effect.The ground clearance reduction we have here was achieved using an air suspension setup, which means this vehicle can easily deal with sleeping policemen.More importantly, these aren't the C4 Corvette wheels we used to know. Instead, the centers of the salad shooters have been cut off, with these being matched to 18-inch BBS deep-dish units.The said fabrication is just a part of the journey that saw this Chevy going from an abandoned machine to its current eye-cathing form - as you'll notice in some of the social media posts below, the transformation of the Chevrolet Corvette is quite dramatic, so we can probably use the #restomod label for the vehicle.Oh, and you should know this toy can be found in Sweden, a part of the world where the American car culture is strong.As the owner of the toy explains on his Instagram page, he acquired the parts from the U.S. For the record, the engine compartment is now occupied by a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8, while the cabin has been completely redone.It's no secret that such a project will split opinions, whether we're talking about Corvette fans or other gear heads, but we can't allow this to steal its thunder. And if you happen to enjoy it, perhaps you'll like this rendering portraying an also-modded C3, as well as this pixel portrait bringing the C4 wheels to the C8.