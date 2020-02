To be more precise, this pixel play not only works on the posterior of the eighth-gen 'Vette, but also a host of aero mods that take the machine pretty deep down the custom car route.In fact, as those of you tuned into our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) might have guessed by now, we've seen this tuner creature before, albeit with the rear end missing from the pixel setup - you can thank digital artist Arnold Verghese for these styling cues.The overall design of the rear fascia follows a similar path to that of the factory model, with its generously-sized rear end, which spread way past the "diffuser" zone, being clearly set apart.However, the vents underneath the headlights have been removed, while the more flamboyant design of the said lower rear apron now has "racecar" written all over it.We can't overlook that wing (no, really, it's physically impossible) and the top mount means this view of the car allows us to enjoy it in all its splendor. Then again, this is probably an opinion splitter, as certain aficionados might prefer less generous aero elements of the sort.There's no denying the fact that the reduced ground clearance of the Chevrolet halo car, along with its custom wheels, also influence its design. And if any Batman character were to drive this C8 Corvette, that ride height reduction would have to come via air suspension, so this thing could be used in real-world scenarios.