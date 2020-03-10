The Miracle of Technology Lets You Use an iPhone to See Any Car on Your Driveway

It’s all based on augmented reality, or AR, which uses an iPhone to virtually park a specific car in front of the house. How this happens is very simple: using Creditplus’ app, the car is placed on real-time footage captured by the iPhone camera, pretty much just like the whole thing worked in Pokemon GO.So technically, what customers must do is use their iPhones to scan their driveways and pick a place where the car would be parked. Once they’re ready, the AR system generates a virtual version of the vehicle, allowing iPhone owners to move around to see it from every angle.“Creditplus is trialling the use of Apple’s AR ‘Quick Look’ feature, enabling mobile users to view 3D and true-to-scale car models in their driveway or parking space. Car buyers can simply select a car, read about its key features, and view in 3D, before continuing their finance journey,” the company said in a release.The new feature is available in the United Kingdom through the official app, but I wouldn’t necessarily be surprised if similar capabilities make their way to multiple apps in other markets as well.AR has become a rapidly adopted technology, and Creditplus says it’s using it to make the process of choosing a car more convenient.“By giving buyers the ability to compare and interact with cars, Creditplus hopes that customers will be more satisfied with their choice of car. After viewing the 3D model, customers can view personalised finance offers for their chosen car, which is sourced by the in-house team, before being RAC-inspected, valeted and delivered to their door,” Creditplus says.For the time being, the new feature is only available on the iPhone, so support for Android devices isn’t offered.