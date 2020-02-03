Ferrari F1 Engine Signed by Michael Schumacher Looks Like a Work of Art

The McLaren-Honda MP 4/4 is the most successful Formula 1 single-seat racing car ever, but Ferrari wasn’t exactly bad when Ross Brawn was running the show and the team was centered around Michael Schumacher. The most successful season for the Scuderia is 2004, when it won 15 of 18 races that year.
The F2002 is also worthy of mentioning, but today we’ll talk about the F2003-GA that conquered five rounds in 2003. GA stands for Gianni Agnelli, the Italian industrialist who became president and the principal shareholder of Fiat. Introduced mid-season as the successor to the F2002, the car was pretty competitive bar its love for accelerated tire degradation in relatively hot track conditions.
Brawn and chief designer Rory Byrne have also worked their magic on the aerodynamic traits, but the engine remains the heart of every Ferrari – be it for the road or racetrack. Tipo 52 is how the powerplant is called, a 3.0-liter V10 revving as high as 19,000 rpm to develop approximately 950 horsepower.
One of those engines – number 052 according to the stamping – is estimated to fetch anything between 50,000 and 70,000 euros at the RM Sotheby’s auction in Paris. Bidding starts on February 5th, and this engine is a little more special than the other mills that have propelled the mighty F2003-GA that season.
“Purchased from the collection of Nigel Stepney by a previous owner and signed by Michael Schumacher,” number 052 was produced on September 5th. That implies outings in the final three races of the reason: the Italian, United States, and Japanese rounds at Monza, Indianapolis, and Suzuka.
As you can tell from the photo gallery, one of the red-painted head covers bears the signature of the seven-time world champion. The Associazione Grafologi Professionisti – shortened to A.G.I. - gave its rubber stamp as well with a document that confirms the racing driver’s autograph is indeed his signature.
Though it’s nearly impossible to swap this engine into your project car, there’s no denying that Tipo 052 number 052 is a marvelous piece of memorabilia. Put it in the center of your living room, and your guests will certainly be impressed.
