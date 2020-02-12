Coronavirus Epidemic Hits Formula 1, 2020 Chinese Grand Prix Gets Postponed

Long expected, it was announced today that the 2020 Chinese Grand Prix, which was supposed to take place between the 17 and 19 of April, has been officially postponed following the coronavirus epidemic. This comes after various F1 team head honchos announced that they're preparing to attend the race irrespective of how the virus progresses.The decision was obviously made to ensure the health and safety of thousands of fans flocking each year to the Chinese Grand Prix, but also the traveling staff and Formula 1 drivers.The Juss Sports Group, which is the Shanghai Grand Prix's promoter, requested the rescheduling of the race after multiple discussions with China's Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports (CAMF) and the Shanghai Administration of Sports.The official announcement doesn't include an alternative date for the race to take place later in the year should the coronavirus situation drastically improve, but the chances for a reschedule in 2020 are next to null.As most fans already know, this year's Formula One championship is the first one to include no less than 22 races, including the Grand Prix in Shanghai, so it would be pretty hard to squeeze a rescheduled race among the remaining ones without making massive changes."The Chinese Grand Prix has always been a very important part of the F1 calendar and the fans are always incredible," Formula 1 said in a statement. "We all look forward to racing in China as soon as possible and wish everyone in the country the best during this difficult time."The coronavirus outbreak, which has been recently declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization, originated in China, and it's the Middle Kingdom that has suffered the most from the continuously increasing epidemic.