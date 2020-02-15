2020 Tirranna AMG Edition Is a Rocket on Water, Capable of 80mph

McLaren Improves 570S GT4 Racing Car With Endurance Braking Kit

Introduced in 2016 as a racing car for the GT4 class, the 570S GT4 enters its fourth season of competition with an all-new optional extra. “Endurance braking kit” is how McLaren calls it, available either from the factory or as a retrofit. 35 photos



Priced at 180,000 pounds sterling including the quick-release steering wheel, the 570S GT4 is also available with the Sprint Power Upgrade at £600. This option increases the output of the twin-turbo V8 to 540 PS and its purpose is “to fully exploit the capabilities of the car outside of homologated restrictions.”



Having enjoyed race wins and podium finishes in 2019 – the strongest year to date for the 570S GT4 – McLaren is looking forward to the future of the Sports Series.



The 570S GT4 also has a road-going counterpart in the guise of the 620R, a limited edition that sits above the 600LT in the Sports Series lineup. Only 350 examples will ever be made at 250,000 pounds sterling before optional extras, packing 620 PS for a 0-to-100-km/h sprint of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 322 km/h.



Because it features the adjustable aero trickery of the 570S GT4,



In addition to more information in regards to the automaker’s hybridization plans, McLaren is expected to reveal the 750LT at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show as the premier member of the Super Series family of models. As the name implies, look forward to 750 PS (740 horsepower) from 4.0 liters of displacement. Homologated for racing from March 1st, the endurance braking kit combines six-piston front calipers with uprated discs, pads, and “bespoke suspension uprights.” Why is this option noteworthy? When it comes to endurance racing, braking consistency and reduced degradation are extremely important aspects.Priced at 180,000 pounds sterling including the quick-release steering wheel, the 570S GT4 is also available with the Sprint Power Upgrade at £600. This option increases the output of the twin-turbo V8 to 540 PS and its purpose is “to fully exploit the capabilities of the car outside of homologated restrictions.”Having enjoyed race wins and podium finishes in 2019 – the strongest year to date for the 570S GT4 – McLaren is looking forward to the future of the Sports Series. A hybrid or plug-in hybrid prototype of the road-going car has been spied only recently, featuring either a twin-turbo V6 or an upgraded V8 engine.The 570S GT4 also has a road-going counterpart in the guise of the 620R, a limited edition that sits above the 600LT in the Sports Series lineup. Only 350 examples will ever be made at 250,000 pounds sterling before optional extras, packing 620 PS for a 0-to-100-km/h sprint of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 322 km/h.Because it features the adjustable aero trickery of the 570S GT4, the 620R is much obliged to generate 185 kilograms of downforce at 250 kilometers per hour. The engine in this version is codenamed M838TE, the most powerful iteration of the 3.8-liter blunderbuss that’s based on the Nissan VRH race-spec engine.In addition to more information in regards to the automaker’s hybridization plans, McLaren is expected to reveal the 750LT at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show as the premier member of the Super Series family of models. As the name implies, look forward to 750 PS (740 horsepower) from 4.0 liters of displacement.

