McLaren 720S Longtail Looks Amazing, Has Open Rear Deck

It was August last year when we saw the first spyshots of what should become the Longtail incarnation of the McLaren 720S, a machine that's expected to receive the 750LT badge. We haven't enjoyed too much fresh info on the matter lately and the Internet is now introducing its usual reply to this type of scenario, one that involves a rendering.
However, the pixel work sitting before us isn't the kind that attempts to portray the upcoming production model based on the said spy material (you'll notice this in the image gallery above). Instead, we're looking at a custom car approach, one that sees the already-bonkers 720S receiving an LT treatment.
Digital artist Karan Adivi has come up with a stunning approach, one that transforms the Woking supercar into a virtual build that would turn heads at any event.
The lower front apron has been gifted with a decently-sized splitter, one that features plenty of carbon work, while a bit of the wonder material has also been used for the side skirt extensions. The overall appearance of the beast is also seriously influenced by the custom wheels (McLaren F1 LM memories, anybody?). The negative camber angle of these shoes, together with the reduce ground clearance, accentuates the tuner look of the machine.
With those mods out of the way, the time has come to focus on the rear end of the Macca - this is where the wider arches show their true potential, as the rear ones flow into an extension that demands the said LT badge. Sitting atop of the said setup is a wing that seems to have come from the Senna. As for what's below, this is where we find an open rear deck that exposes the gearbox of the British missile.
Returning to the actual McLaren 750LT, this will follow the footsteps of the 600LT and the 675LT. As such, you can expect a diet, extra downforce, track-focused handling and braking updates, as well as the obvious muscle bump.
Expect to see the Longtail version of the McLaren 720S by the end of the year.
