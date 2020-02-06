2021 McLaren MV614 Hybrid Prototype Previews Sports Series Gen 2 Core Model

Black Pearl, the Stunning Superyacht for the Eco-Conscious Modern Pirate

McLaren’s automotive division took a different approach to mid-engined supercars with the introduction of the Sports Series in 2015. The British brand’s most affordable nameplates are selling like hotcakes, and the plan is to improve the yearly volume to 6,000 cars by 2025 35 photos



The MV614 hybrid prototype in the photo gallery serves as the test bed for the next generation of Sports Series mid-engined supercars, and as the name implies, whatever’s hiding under the hood is supplemented by an e-motor. In the case of the Speedtail, the twin-turbo V8 with 4.0 liters of displacement is joined by an electric motor that generates 308 horsepower.



While that may be more get-up-and-go than the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo in the Honda Civic Type R, don’t expect the Sports Series Gen 2 to benefit from the same ratings because it would defeat the purpose of McLaren’s three-tier lineup. The question is, what kind of engine should we expect?



The dual-piped exhaust system pretty much replicates the design of the 720S, but the blue-ish color of the muffler indicates that it’s made from a titanium alloy. In the case of the 570S, this option is called the MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust in the automaker’s configurator.



In other words, McLaren will likely retire the 3.8 for a downtuned version of the 4.0 in the 720S. Because the



On the other hand, don’t forget that McLaren will present the automaker’s PHEV ? The second fuel filler door appears to suggest that.



Now take a look at the digital instrument cluster. The animation may look similar to the 720S, but the daytime running lights, air vents on the upper part of rear fenders, and doors are different in design. The wheels also appear somewhat different from the 720S, but nevertheless, let's wait until McLaren rolls out a pre-production prototype to get our confirmation.