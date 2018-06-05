McLaren SUV Isn’t Happening Because “We’re a Profitable Company”

The 720S from the Super Series marks the beginning of the Track22 initiative, which will see McLaren launch 15 new models or derivatives by the year 2022. As part of the plan, LT will become a sub-brand for McLaren’s automotive division.

2017 was a record-breaking year for McLaren, having sold 3,340 cars worldwide. Profit is still nowhere near Ferrari or Lamborghini, but on the other hand, don’t forget that the McLaren Group is large and its focus – first and foremost - is Formula 1. Then there’s the Senna, with the 500-strong production run sold out before the first example even rolled off the assembly line. The automaker’s next newcomer is the BP23 Hyper-GT, limited to 106 units. Coincidence or not, the Bespoke Project 2 with seating for 3 abreast will be built in the same numbers as the F1 from the ‘90s.What’s next, you ask? First of all, the 720S Spider is years away according to an older statement from global communications director Wayne Bruce, meaning that late 2019 or early 2020 is when we'll see it in the flesh. An electric hypercar is also in the pipeline, though McLaren won’t build it unless battery technology levels up by the end of the Track22 roadmap.Better still, the Woking-based supersport manufacturer aims for at least 50 percent of its offerings to rely on gas-electric propulsion by the year 2022. What about that SUV , then?Although Ferrari decided that the time is right to enter this segment (along with Lamborghini, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce), McLaren doesn’t see the benefit in doing so. In fact, the automaker makes a case for diluting the brand by introducing a supersport utility vehicle alongside the three-tier lineup.Speaking to Automotive News , Tony Joseph told the publication: "We have been a company in existence for a long time prior to automotive and we're a profitable company, so there's really no need to go into SUVs." The president of McLaren North America then added: “We want to concentrate just on two-seat sports cars and be known as the iconic sports car company.”2017 was a record-breaking year for McLaren, having sold 3,340 cars worldwide. Profit is still nowhere near Ferrari or Lamborghini, but on the other hand, don’t forget that the McLaren Group is large and its focus – first and foremost - is Formula 1.