Widebody McLaren Speedtail Looks Like a Silver Bullet

Well, the rendering that brought us here takes the sleek profile of the Speedtail and smashes it into a million pieces. To be more precise, this isn't a simple widebody job, but one that takes things to an extreme level.
Nevertheless, the styling cues used for the aero transformation do seem to fall in line with the Woking automotive producer's design DNA.
For instance, both the front and the rear arches feature complex aero channels that serve multiple purposes, cooling included.
Then we have multiple elements that seem inspired by the bold downforce hardware seen on the three Longtail models McLaren has introduced to date. And I'm referring to the lower front apron, as well as to the bits found on the side of the vehicle.
The wheels, we have to talk about the wheels. And the power-delivering rear units require our attention in particular, with these appearing to feature a turbofan design - we're looking at a motorsport-borrowed solution that sucks air from under the vehicle, thus cooling the brakes and adding downforce.
You should know the pixels we have here come from a digital artist named Arturo Thomas. The aficionado doesn't just handle machines like the Speedtail. For instance, the artist has a thing for muscle cars, with this having resulted in extreme virtual builds. And here's an example involving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, one that will split more than a few opinions.
View this post on Instagram
Because wider is better 🤷🏻♂️ or nah? You know, when i use this forza 3d models I feel like a Forza photographer, but with extra options 🧐, and a waiting time of 50 minutes to take each photo 🙃🤣 . . . . . . . #mclarensenna #mclarenauto #mclaren570s #mclarengt #supercardaily #supercarclub #thesupercarlifestyle #amazingcar247 #supercardaily700 #cardesigner #cardesigndaily #cardesigndaily #autodesign #conceptcars #speedtail #exoticcarspotting #carswhitoutlimits #carswhitoutlimits #mclarenp1gtr #mclarenspeedtail #mclarenf1 #autounlimited #carfanatic #dailydrivenexotics #royalwhips #supercarseurope #libertywalkkato #ランボルギーニ #オープンカー