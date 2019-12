Yes, of course this is a rendering, but you mustn't take such virtual contraptions lightly. For one thing, we've seen similar builds in the real world and here's a Challenger whose downforce hardware matches the one we have in this pixel work.The beefed up fenders of the Dodge look like they channel quite a lot of air, so perhaps there's some hidden stuff going on, all with the purpose of keeping the temperature of the brakes in check.As for the posterior of the Hellcat, this is where we find a mix between a NASCAR-style "tail" and the kind of wing support you can find on extreme aftermarket projects.Oh, we didn't cover the front end, did we? Well, that's because the best has been saved for last: the aero blade serving as a chin might not draw as much attention as the little snail(s) hidden in the lower front apron, which talk about the forced induction nature of the V8.Note that the driver's side rear-view mirror has been relocated in a way that makes one thing of trailer towing. And while we're talking visibility, you should keep in mind that the massive rollcage installed in the car might get in the way at times.For the record, the eye candy sitting before us comes from a car lover called Arturo Thomas, whose digital label you can find in the Insta post below.