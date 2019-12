First of all, the resemblance between the two fastback coupes is there in production form. However, this is not nearly as strong as the visual connection between this example of the 'Stang and the second-generation Skyline GT-R and it's all down to the fact that the Ford has been heavily modded in the virtual realm.That's right, we're dealing with a rendering here, one that portrays the Mach 1 in Shakotan form - this is a Japanese style related to street gangs.And you don't have to be a muscle car connoisseur to figure out that this Mustang has been taken far, far away from its factory form. Fortunately, the pair of Instagram posts at the bottom of the page portray the car front and back, so you'll get a good taste of its newfound aesthetics.Khyzyl Saleem is the digital artist behind this work, with the pixel master having also come up with a nickname for the contraption. Dubbed Shakostang, this virtual build is actually based on a much older rendering of the artist, which has now been reinterpreted.Now, you might wonder what the "Kenmeri" part of the title above is all about. Well, you should know this was born back when the car was launched and it all has to do with advertising - the coupe was presented in an ad featuring an American-looking coupe enjoying the machine, with the two being called Ken and Mary.Sadly, the 1973 oil crisis meant demand for sportscars was blown to pieces, so production of the 2.0-liter, straight-six toy only reached 197 units. Then again, the Mustang we have here is a one-off...