Fiat Chrysler Head Designer Selling His Dodge Demon, This Is VIN 0004

With Dodge having only built 3,300 units of the Demon in 2017 and 2018, the battle to grab one was fierce. Of course, one of these landed in the hands of Ralph Gilles, former SRT CEO and current Fiat Chrysler Head Designer. Well, the gear head has decided that the 800+ hp monster must leave his garage.
Gilles, whom you might know from the dedicated episode he received in the Abstract: The Art of Design Netflix documentary, or from social media, where he is always active, took to Instagram to talk about selling his Demon (you'll notice this in the post at the bottom of the page).
With this being VIN 0004, the supercharged monster has been with its owner for two years. However, Gilles hasn't spent that much time behind the wheel.
"Been about two years to the day since we took delivery of our Demon....I only put 1200 miles on it and never did get to try it out on the drag strip!" the penning master mentions in his post.
And while we'll get to the details of the car in a moment, the reason for which the executive is selling this is something to talk about - apparently, the Demon's spot in the garage will be occupied by another machine: "Sadly it’s time to move on as I need to make room for another equally devilish project,"
Of course, the dreamer inside each one of us wants to believe that the company is set to build another performance machine, with Gilles once again getting an early model. And while this might be true, the shift could always see a retro machine landing in the aficionado's garage.
When it comes to the Dodge Demon, this is being offered via Platinum Motorcars Detroit, even though the ad doesn't mention the first owner of the vehicle. Also, his name doesn't seem to be placed on the passenger's side air vent, a trademark of this drag strip limited edition.
As you'll notice in the image gallery above, which includes pictures of each wheel, this example now packs a custom wheel/tire setup. So while the factory scheme involves 18-inch units wrapped in Nitto rubber, we're looking at 20-inch rims (these do seem to pack the same design as the factory ones) shod in Pirelli rubber - such a move obviously prioritizes handling over 1/4-mile launches.
Oh, and if you're willing to bring your kids along for the ride, you'd better be prepared for some part shopping, since this Demon comes with the rear seat delete.
PS: In the second pic below, you'll find Gilles (right) together with former SRT CEO Timothy Kuniskis (left).
Been about two years to the day since we took delivery of our Demon....I only put 1200 miles on it and never did get to try it out on the drag strip! Sadly it's time to move on as I need to make room for another equally devilish project... @platinum__motorcars for anyone interested in details on VIN 004 #Dodge #Demon #SRT #Mopar