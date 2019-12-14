Tesla Batmobile Concept Looks Muscular, Comes with Blade Wing

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, as you can notice by simply browsing the world wide web, the craze generated by the introduction of the Tesla Cybertruck doesn't seem like it will end soon. So we are gathered here today to discuss a new contraption related to this.
Unlike most of the renderings of the sort, which build on the Tesla workhorse in various forms, this one simply features a somewhat similar styling language - here's an example of such a rendering, which transforms the pickup into a sedan.
Nevertheless, the design we have here is considerably more complex thant what we've seen on the Cybertruck. This would at least partially defeat the purpose, since one of the strongest ideas behind the appearance of the Tesla bed machine is to reduce production costs (the whole thing is built from stainless steel, so the paint shop was also removed from the list).
In fact, here's Robert Evans, the digital artist behind the work, explaining how the visual adventure came to be: "With all the Cybertruck hype I remembered I did this lo-poly, geo design a few years back. I thought it was too basic and the surfacing needed more development but after seeing the Cypertruck now it looks too complex,"
In the end, we're looking at a mid-engined machine that seems perfect for the role of a Batmobile. Heck, I can even see the matching Origami wing of the contraption turning into a weapon of some sort, as well know that Gotham's protector likes his gear elaborate.
Then again, given the kind of surface play seen on this vehicle, as well as its front end lighting signature, one could perhaps be forgiven for beliving the thing is connected to the world of Sant'Agata Bolognese (perhaps the Egoista is the Lamborghini this toy can look up to).
