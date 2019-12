EV

The said thought must be on the mind of quite a lot of aficionados, even though it's a massive opinion splitter, as certain gearheads can't wait to see if it becomes a reality, while others pray that it doesn't. But let's get down to pixel work and see how such a Cybersedan would look like.Fortunately, we don't have to rely solely on imagination for this exercise, since the rendering staring at us from the screen portrays just such a concept.The wedge look is still strong with this one, but the machine has been refined quite a lot. For one thing, its styling now packs a more complex approach, as expected from a production vehicle that's designed to do more than just make jaws drop while crawling on a stage.And the new form of thealso makes for a more upmarket proposal, a move that's expected from the next iteration of the company's (big) electric sedan.Interestingly, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind this stunt, set out to create an uber-stanced incarnation of the Cybertruck, which is how we ended up with this eye candy. And while the Model S successor perspective takes the whole thing down a different path (OK, the rear end would need further refining for this sedan adventure), the massive widebody and the negative camber still show the pixel master's actual intention.Speaking of which, if you enjoy Khyzyl's style, but would love to see a modded Cybertruck that still looks like a... truck, keep in mind this is not the artist's first pixel-modded example of the machine - you can check out the Baja racer take on the Tesla, which landed late last month.