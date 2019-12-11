2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo EPA Range Rating Revealed: 201 Miles

This Is YoYo, the World’s First 3D-Printed Electric Car

Despite the confusing nomenclature, Turbo is the name of the mid-level Taycan for the 2020 model year. This version also happens to be more efficient than the Turbo S, but still, the EPA-rated driving range is nowhere near the Tesla Model 3, S, and X with the Long Range all-wheel-drive option. 13 photos kWh battery pack. Tesla, on the other hand, levels up to 322, 328, and 373 miles from up to 100 kWh. Those of you interested in the zero to 60 should also be aware that the Model S Performance is quicker than the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S. On the upside, there’s no denying the Porsche corners better.



Let’s talk about pricing, shall we? The Taycan 4S retails at $103,800 before destination and the federal tax credit for the 2020 model year, so how does



It’s understood the Porsche is an electric vehicle with a high-quality interior and world-class handling, but still, the peeps in Stuttgart need to get their act together if they want to steal sales away from the biggest name in the BEV business. Just because it’s a Porsche won’t ensure the commercial success of the Taycan for too long, maybe one or two years since its launch at most.



Putting our sensible pants on, it should also be highlighted that the Taycan is Porsche’s first effort at making a BEV for the masses. The J1 platform will soon be replaced by the PPE vehicle architecture co-developed with Audi, and in Porsche’s case,



