This Passenger Seat Costs $10,000 Because It Goes Into the Porsche 935

German car companies certainly know how to make money. Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz have this thing for charging the customer for every single thing imaginable, including a smoker’s pack or connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay.
Porsche, however, charges no less than $10,000 for a passenger seat. Dodge did a similar thing with the Demon, but the American automaker wanted only a buck for it. The question is, how did Porsche come up with this price?

Businessman Manny Khoshbin has detailed his car along with the seat, sporting a carbon-fiber shell to lower the weight as much as possible. Generous padding and lots of lateral support can also be seen in the clip, but then again, what did you expect from a racing car based on the 911 GT2 RS?

Before options, the 935 retails at 701,948 euros.

That’s approximately $780,000 at the current exchange rates, which is 2.6 times the price of the 911 GT2 RS in the United States. The modern-day tribute to the Moby Dick serves as the final blast for the 991.2 generation of the 911, and only 77 examples of the breed will ever be produced.

Produced between ’76 and ’81, the original 935 was developed from the ground up as a racing car with know-how from the 934 and 930. Moby Dick is the nickname of the 935/78, the third version of the Nine-Three-Five.

The 935 we have today is fitted with taillights from the 919 Hybrid Le Mand prototype racing car and side mirrors from the 911 RSR. Influences from the 908/01 are also present, and the engine is genuinely special too.

A 3.8-liter boxer with two thumpin’ great turbochargers drives the rear wheels with the help of a seven-speed PDK. 700 horsepower is the rating from Porsche, but God only knows how much each engine actually develops.

And on that bombshell, did you know that air conditioning comes standard? Now that’s what we call strange given the track-only character of the 935…

