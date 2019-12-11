2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Shows More Skin During Cold-Weather Testing

Camp in Style With This Hand-Restored 1950 Westcraft Capistrano Calypso Trailer

Set to complete the Porsche Taycan family in 2020, the Taycan Cross Turismo will be Porsche's first-ever electric crossover, trying to steal some sales from the far less expensive Tesla Model X. 11 photos



Porsche has EV 's incubation period, with over 10 million digital kilometers (6.2 million miles) having been completed by virtual Taycan prototypes even before pre-production prototypes reached public roads.



Compared to the



Despite still wearing a hefty amount of camouflage, it's easy to guess how the electric crossover will manage to look when it goes on sale next year. Compared to the concept car, the model seems to sport a slightly lower ground clearance and less off-road body cladding, but the Tesla Model X is no bro-truck either in this regard.



The technical bits are taken straight out of the



Sitting flat and low under the body is a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery and the entire electrical system is based on an 800-volt architecture to improve performance and lower weight. The smallest battery has a capacity of 79.2 kWh while the top model uses a 93.4 kWh one, giving the regular Taycan a range between 333 km (207 miles) and 463 km (288 miles) in the WLTP cycle.



A permanent magnet synchronous electric motor powers each axle, giving the model all-wheel-drive, with Porsche being the only current carmaker to feature a single-speed gearbox for the front wheels and a



There's no reason for the Taycan Cross Turismo to not mirror the normal Taycan in output versions, so the lineup should start with a base model called the 4S, with 530 horsepower and 64o Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque.



Next in line will be the Taycan Cross Turismo 4S Performance Battery Plus, which will feature 571 horsepower and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque and the highest range, courtesy of the pairing with the biggest battery version.



The production car was already previewed by the Mission E Cross Turismo at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, so its 2020 introduction makes for one of the shortest development cycles in the industry.