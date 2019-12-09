autoevolution

2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Spied, Sport Turimso Features Different Design

9 Dec 2019, 14:34 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Introduced in 2016 on the MSB vehicle architecture, the second generation of the Panamera is up for a mid-cycle refresh. This time around, the carparazzi caught the Sport Turismo with minimal camouflage.
17 photos
2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo
First things first, Porsche has changed the design of the LED daytime running lights incorporated at the sides of the front bumper. The air intakes are also different, yet the LED headlights don’t look particularly new.

The acid green-painted brake calipers might indicate that the prototype is the Turbo S E-Hybrid, the range-topping powertrain option. Even though it’s a plug-in hybrid, this version of the Panamera churns out 680 PS (671 horsepower) and tons of torque sent to the wheels by an eight-speed PDK.

Changes were brought to the full-width taillights as well, along with the streamlined rear bumper and deeper aerodynamic diffuser flanked by four round tailpipes. There will be a few improvements to the interior too, but this set of pictures doesn’t reveal anything, not even the updated infotainment system.

Elsewhere in the range, Porsche is expected to borrow the mild-hybrid technology from Audi and Volkswagen for the 2.9-liter V6. The twin-turbo engine with 48-volt assistance should feature more ponies and superior efficiency to the current powerplant, and this model would be slotted beneath the E-Hybrid. The lesser brother of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is expected with an electric-only range of approximately 30 miles (a.k.a. 50 kilometers).

The Turbo and GTS shouldn’t get mild-hybrid assistance, but an electric compressor from Audi could make the cut to improve the spooling and acceleration. The biggest question, however, is whether Porsche has anything for the Panamera that would challenge the GT 73 from Mercedes.

AMG is expected to give 800 horsepower or thereabouts to the coupe-ified sedan, and that kind of output coupled to 4Matic+ could make the Mercedes quite a bit quicker off the line than the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. There’s also talk of coupe and convertible derivatives scheduled for a 2020 launch, yet Porsche hasn’t been spied testing these body styles up to this point.
2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 2021 Porsche Panamera facelift Porsche Panamera sedan Porsche station wagon
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Richard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless ParadoxRichard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless Paradox
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Franck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still GaudyFranck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still Gaudy
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Vida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas StationVida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas Station
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying PorscheSay Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Get Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul TruckGet Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul Truck
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE Taycan 4SPORSCHE Taycan 4S CoupePORSCHE Taycan TurboPORSCHE Taycan Turbo CoupePORSCHE Macan TurboPORSCHE Macan Turbo CrossoverPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo S E-HybridPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Premium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera Cabrio Roadster & ConvertibleAll PORSCHE models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day