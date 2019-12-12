Modernized Plymouth Road Runner Superbird Looks Menacing, Wing Still King

In terms of horsepower, modern-day muscle cars meet the standard introduced by the insane 1960s/1970s originals and then some. However, not all aspects of contemporary machines can be as wild as those of their forebearers. Let's take the Aero Cars, for instance. I'm referring to the Plymouth Road Runner Superbird and its close sibling, the Dodge Charger Daytona.
While the Plymouth brand sadly remains confined to the history books, Dodge's muscle line-up continues to grow, with the Charger Daytona having been recently brought back (it's coming as a 2020 model year). And while this 50th anniversary limited edition packs the right livery, modern pedestrian safety regulations and aerodynamic limitations introduced by fuel efficiency demands mean the super-sized wing, along with the sharp front end, had to be left out.
Of course, the Internet wants to sort this matter out, which is why it has come up with a rendering portraying the 2020 Charger Daytona with the said elements, which we discussed back in September. But what about the Plymouth Road Runner Superbird?
Well, we can now talk about another rendering, albeit one that takes a different path: this pixel work gives the 1970 model a modern car treatment. As such, the rear lights, along with the lower side of the whole vehicle, have been brought closer to modern standards - even the wheels were adapted.
Keep in mind that, both the 1969 Charger Daytona and the 1970 Road Runner Superbird were created as NASCAR racecar that also received road-going versions, so playing with the lines of such a machine doesn't come easy.
Speaking of the DNA that defines the pair, digital artist The Sketch Monkey, which brought us this transformation, mentions the history of the Road Runner Superbird, along with its key tech details in the piece of footage below (if you're in a hurry, you can simply check out the screenshots above, though).
Of course, the Internet wants to sort this matter out, which is why it has come up with a rendering portraying the 2020 Charger Daytona with the said elements, which we discussed back in September. But what about the Plymouth Road Runner Superbird?
Well, we can now talk about another rendering, albeit one that takes a different path: this pixel work gives the 1970 model a modern car treatment. As such, the rear lights, along with the lower side of the whole vehicle, have been brought closer to modern standards - even the wheels were adapted.
Keep in mind that, both the 1969 Charger Daytona and the 1970 Road Runner Superbird were created as NASCAR racecar that also received road-going versions, so playing with the lines of such a machine doesn't come easy.
Speaking of the DNA that defines the pair, digital artist The Sketch Monkey, which brought us this transformation, mentions the history of the Road Runner Superbird, along with its key tech details in the piece of footage below (if you're in a hurry, you can simply check out the screenshots above, though).