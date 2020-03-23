Widebody McLaren 765LT Looks Ridiculously Cool

With the 765 LT being the third member of McLaren's Longtail family, this is a step up compared to the 720S on multiple levels. Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped digital artists from taking the newcomer even further.
The rendering that now sits on our screens gifts the McLaren 765 Longtail with a widebody kit. Compared to the standard car, if such an adjective is ever fitting for such a track-savvy monster, this virtual proposal isn't just wider - the hood and the front fascia have been slightly redesigned.
Spdesignsest, the digital artist behind this eye candy, has placed his work alongside the original in the social media post below, so you can easily notice the changes. And, if you also check out the image gallery above, you'll also be able to see the transition from the 720S.
Compared to the model it's based on, the 765LT is not just more muscular (think: an extra 45 hp), but also friendlier to the scales. The fresh arrival weighs 176 pounds (80 kilograms) less than the 720S, with a dry weight of 2,709 pounds (1,229 kilograms).
Of course, the tweaking efforts won't stop here and I'm not just referring to pixel efforts here. As you can imagine, tuners and their customers will wish to get their hands on the 765LT.
And while you might imagine that the uber-limited production (just 765 units are being brought to the world) could get in the way of modding, one should never underestimate the desire for individuality.
As for the Woking automotive producer, the company hasn't stated anything about a Spider incarnation of the machine. Even so, if the 675LT is a good example, we'll see the open-air model joining the fixed-roof model in the future. However, the expected McLaren 765LT Spider could come in even smaller numbers compared to its coupe sibling.
Spdesignsest, the digital artist behind this eye candy, has placed his work alongside the original in the social media post below, so you can easily notice the changes. And, if you also check out the image gallery above, you'll also be able to see the transition from the 720S.
Compared to the model it's based on, the 765LT is not just more muscular (think: an extra 45 hp), but also friendlier to the scales. The fresh arrival weighs 176 pounds (80 kilograms) less than the 720S, with a dry weight of 2,709 pounds (1,229 kilograms).
Of course, the tweaking efforts won't stop here and I'm not just referring to pixel efforts here. As you can imagine, tuners and their customers will wish to get their hands on the 765LT.
And while you might imagine that the uber-limited production (just 765 units are being brought to the world) could get in the way of modding, one should never underestimate the desire for individuality.
As for the Woking automotive producer, the company hasn't stated anything about a Spider incarnation of the machine. Even so, if the 675LT is a good example, we'll see the open-air model joining the fixed-roof model in the future. However, the expected McLaren 765LT Spider could come in even smaller numbers compared to its coupe sibling.
View this post on Instagram
This is my custom Mclaren 765LT in to a bit wider and meaner look IDEA,Front view😍😍📸 Base photo are taken from netcarshow.com Like,share,comment!👇👇 ° - Follow @spdesignsest for more! - Follow @exotic_performance for more! ° ° 📷 - @spdesignsest - ° ° #Mclaren #concept #supercars #astonmartin #720s #supercar #racing #beast #stealth #hypercar #carporn #speedtail #f1mclaren #f1 #mclarenf1 #hypercars #koenigsegg #superlegerra #ferrari #v12 #bugatti #lamborghiniks #570s #675lt #765lt