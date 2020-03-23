2022 Maybach S-Class Accurate Rendering Prepares You for the Giant Grille

Mercedes is probably getting ready to ask even more money for a Maybach version of an S-Class. The all-new generation belongs to the W223 family and is thus still under development. However, we have a pretty good idea of what it looks like.
The new Maybach S-Class has been testing for a while now, and Mercedes was pretty open with some of the changes it was going to make. You can expect a giant limo with even more legroom, built with lighter materials and powered by the biggest engines they can muster.
Based on the latest spy photos and videos, the Korean website KKS Studio was able to put together this accurate rendering of the Maybach S-Class. It's the first one of its kind and finally joins features like the flush door handles and new grilles in one image.
The S-Class will have to fight for customers not only with rivals from Britain but also ts SUV cousin. That's right, we are talking about the Maybach GLS. The rendering shows many similarities between the two vehicles in the chrome trim department. However, we believe the limo will have a few advantages.
One of them is a brand new interior layout, upgrading the screen layout which Mercedes introduced seven years ago. This 2022 Maybach will boast a laptop-sized display sitting low on its dashboard. Also, it might have one of the highest levels of available driving autonomy of any car.
Meanwhile, the engine department reserves a few surprises. The initial trademarks for the Maybach S-Class and GLS suggested they would have the same engines, codenamed "600" and "680." However, it's now been confirmed that a V12 will be offered on the sedan, something that's extremely unlikely for the large SUV. For China, it's likely that the S-Class will boast a less powerful six-cylinder as well, maybe even a plug-in hybrid.
