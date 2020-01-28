2021 Mercedes S-Class Caught Testing in the Rain, Strips Camo

Mercedes is trying to make literally every other form of transportation, from small rentals to electric SUVs. But it doesn't want to stop being the company that sells the S-Class, the coolest sedan in the world.
Okay, the S-Class isn't up there with a Rolls-Royce and Tesla has completely re-written the sedan game with its Model S. But this W223 generation promises to bring even more of those Mercedes trademarks - technology and prestige.
We've been following the development for a couple of years, during which time the W223 has gone from an ugly test mule to something that looks almost ready to be shown. Some of the camouflage is beginning to be stripped off from the roof and parts of the bumper, signaling we're a few months away from seeing it.
But what can we expect from this de-crowned king of sedans? Well, it's going to be much longer than before. The E-Class has grown quite a lot, so Mercedes will only offer the extended wheelbase for the W223, or the even longer Maybach model. But the proportions still look normal because they've extended the tracks as well.
Being a showcase vehicle, the 2021 S-Class will naturally have technologies we don't yet know about. But we do expect major changes to the interior, where the infotainment screen will be larger and placed lower on the dash while haptic controls will replace most of the buttons.
The exterior styling will be less edgy and sporty, but because this prototype is probably the AMG Line model, it looks suitably sporty. Why do only the Mercedes models with the AMG kits look good? Probably not because they can charge €10,000 for one and make a killing, obviously.
As for the engines, these should be the ones they put in the 2021 E-Class facelift as well. Obviously, most of them will be hybrids with at least two plug-in hybrids offered as well. Rumor has it that Mercedes wants to put in giant batteries with an all-electric range of almost 100 kilometers (62 miles).
In any case, the V8 is safe in America, while the V12 will be available on the flagship Maybach.
