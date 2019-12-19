S-Class W223 Grille Can't be Hidden Behind a Giant 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

By The Way, Carmakers Have Begun to Secretly Steal Your Private Data

Set to be unveiled not long after the regular S-Class W223 goes on sale in early 2021, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V223 wants a bigger piece of the entry-level Rolls-Royce and Bentley pie. When the spy photographers we collaborate with sent us these images they mentioned that we can finally check out the two types of door handles that will be used by the upcoming 2021 S-Class model lineup.Scrolling through the spy photos of mainly Mercedes-Maybach versions of the new S-Class W223 we also noticed another premiere: the downright massive grille of the regular version Sonderklasse completely uncovered by camouflage.As mentioned numerous times before, Mercedes-Benz has stolen a page from the current Audi, BMW and Lexus design books, all of which have resorted to downright gargantuan engine grilles that occupy most of their business sedans' front ends.Just like its rivals, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 will have a much slimmer headlight design than today's car, while most of the front end's real estate will be occupied by a huge engine grille.For the first time ever we can check out the exact shape and size of the element and the differences compared to the current model are obvious.The Mercedes-Maybach version will a similarly-sized grille, but with a different design that integrates vertical slots instead of horizontal ones, per Maybach tradition.Apart from the overall look, which is also influenced by the longer wheelbase, larger height, and dramatically-increased rear doors, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will also have a different engine lineup.Comprising mostly of the Mercedes--developed 4.0-liter V8 with two different power outputs and mild-hybrid technology, the Maybach version will also be the last Mercedes-Benz road car to ever feature a V12 engine. Some markets, like China, may also get a version of the mild-hybrid inline-six currently fitted to other Mercedes-Benz models.Set to be unveiled not long after the regular S-Class W223 goes on sale in early 2021, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V223 wants a bigger piece of the entry-level Rolls-Royce and Bentley pie.