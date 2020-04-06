Thief Breaks Into C8 Corvette, Owner Quotes More Than $5,000 In Damages

Thieves can definitely differentiate between a regular and an expensive car. Looking at the bigger picture, these lowlives are exclusively interested in squeezing the most value possible out of their theft, regardless of the vehicle’s make and model. On this occasion, we’re talking about a C8 Corvette with the Z51 Performance Package and the optional high wing.
Having parked an older, tinted Buick LaCrosse right next to the ‘Vette, the second of the two thieves opened the rear passenger window on the right in order to access the passenger-side window of the C8. Uploaded by owner Nauman Razzak on Facebook, the following video then shows the crook leaning over to break the passenger window.
After searching the cabin for any goods of value, the alarm then sets off, honking the horn and blinking the lights of the mid-engine sports car. This is the cue for Scumbag Steve and his buddy to bugger off, damaging the passenger door with red basketball shoes in the process. On a scale of one to 10, this burglar is a two, maybe a three at most.
Razzak says he’s giving “$1,000 on the spot to anyone who identifies these scumbags” and “$250 to you if the lead comes from your reshare” on social media. The event took place on Bellaire Boulevard in Houston, Texas in Chinatown at the end of March.
The owner also mentions in excess of $5,000 in damages to the car, which is not exactly a small sum of hard-earned bucks. At the time of reporting, Razzak hasn’t made any updates to his post nor did he mention if the thieves have been identified or apprehended.
Given the rarity of the C8 in the first year of production, it’s painful to watch how a delinquent damages such a fine automobile without any consideration to the car or the owner. On the upside, the damage of this C8 isn't as bad as the totaled C8 that T-boned a drunk driver in a Hyundai Accent.
Historically speaking, Houston is one of the nation’s worst cities for auto thefts and related misdemeanors. Over in Texas, the punishment for theft can range from a fine of $500 to life imprisonment. Car thefts are punishable by 180 days to 10 years in addition to a fine of up to $10,000.
