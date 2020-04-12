C8 Corvette Problems Range From Uneven Stitching To Leaky Transmission

The C8 Corvette may cost $59,995 including destination charge, but it’s almost impossible to find such a car on the lot because most dealers stocked up on the 2LT and 3LT trim levels. At that price point and even higher, it appears that Chevrolet can’t stitch the dashboard evenly.
Uploaded on the Corvette Forum, the first three pictures in the gallery need no explaining. A brand-spanking-new sports car shouldn’t feature wavy stitching in such an obvious part of the dashboard, let alone other problems such as the “passenger window going up and down by itself while driving.”
A different owner has spotted “small dots in the paint” after washing his car, and someone with the same issue has managed to correct the dots with a polishing compound and a microfiber cloth. The thread keeps on going, and complaints include a transmission leak as well as a “self-blowing horn.”
The worst story in the thread, however, is that of a 32-mile Corvette with a leaky transmission that’s setting a diagnostic trouble code for the limited-slip differential’s fluid pressure. What’s most curious about this particular example of the breed is that it’s been “driven conservatively,” not raced. Those are the words of the dealer technician who’s replacing the dual-clutch tranny.
To those issues, we can also highlight one of the problems that Chevy Dude has reported with his Stingray Z51. To make a long story short, the car locks itself even with the key fob in the cabin. Because of this – let’s call it a feature – the YouTube vlogger got locked out of a pre-delivery inspection car at the Chevrolet dealership where he works as well as his own car. Oh, and let's not forget that guy who found out that a screw is gouging the door paint.
When all is said and done, it’s not exactly recommended to buy a car in the first model year of production. General Motors also has a long history of quality control issues, so yeah, it's hardly a surprise that the C8 Corvette has its fair share of problems. Here's hope 2021 will be a better year.
