Ten Years and 7,300 Units In, Bentley Mulsanne Production Ends

We’ve known for a while now that Bentley will be pulling the plug on the Mulsanne, but that time has officially arrived: this week, the Brits announced the end of production for the model, ten years after it was introduced and after 7,300 units of it have been sold.
Launched in 2010 as a tribute to the Mulsanne Corner of the Le Mans circuit, the luxo-barge managed to be at the top of preferences in its segment, but that still wasn’t enough to justify the weeks of hand assembly spent on it. Also, considering how the 6.75-liter V8 engine affectionately called the "great eight" by its maker is also biting the dust, there were few reasons for Bentley to keep the model running.
As a proper sendoff, Bentley announced at the beginning of the year the launch of the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition, packing the last interpretation of the over 60-years old engine, but also a series of elements honoring it, including badging, blueprint graphics, and ventilation “organ stops” featuring a miniature version of the oil cap.
At the beginning of the month, Bentley announced the last engine of this kind was assembled, and this week the final chapter of the Mulsanne story was written, with the final model rolling off the assembly lines. Its place at the top of the Bentley lineup will be taken by the Flying Spur.
“The Mulsanne is the culmination of all that we at Bentley have learned during our first 100 years in producing the finest luxury cars in the world. As the flagship of our model range for over a decade, the Mulsanne has firmly solidified its place in the history of Bentley as nothing less than a true icon,” said in a statement the company’s CEO Adrian Hallmark.
“I am immensely proud of the hundreds of designers, engineers and craftspeople that brought the Mulsanne to life over the last ten years. Now, as we begin Bentley’s journey to define the future of sustainable luxury mobility through our Beyond100 strategy, the role of Bentley flagship is passed to the new Flying Spur.”
This Mulsanne story is not the last we’re going to hear from Bentley this month: on June 30, the carmaker will pull the veils off the revised variant of the Bentayga.
