Check Out the Build Process For the Exquisite Bentley Continental GT W12

How can you ensure absolute artisanship and still adhere to strict production procedures? How can you make a complete luxury masterpiece and still reach astonishing high speeds? Well, you just need to go through the production of the exquisite wood veneered high-performance W12 Bentley Continental GT ‘torpedo’. 17 photos



We already know the story – underneath the sleek and stylish British attire lies hidden a German-ticking platform. In other places these two worlds might fall apart, but the supreme skill of the Crewe factory somehow manages to spectacularly



And the parallels are very much appropriate - the crew from the British plant includes master carpenters, leather wizards and highly accomplished engineers. No matter how you take it, the two industries do seem to share more than one trait. And, of course, it is something you have to pay dearly for - so there's the exclusivity connection as well.



No wonder even the British Royal family orders its vehicles from HP (466 kW ) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of twisty torque. And it all gets delivered to the tarmac blistering fast.



With no loss of oomph, in addition, thanks to the use of the all-wheel drive system and the eight-speed automatic transmission with double clutches. It all boils down to physics, which are easily defied when the 5,019 lbs (2276 kg) behemoth gets catapulted from nil to 60 mph (97 kph) in a mere 3.3 seconds. Where does it all end? At no less than 207 mph (333 kph), of course.



