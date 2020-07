Check Out the Build Process For the Exquisite Bentley Continental GT W12

HP

The third generation Bentley Continental GT has been around for some time already. But the massive grand tourer is still one of the modern engineering marvels of the past decade, as proven by the (almost) one-hour long Welt Documentary feature we have for you today.We already know the story – underneath the sleek and stylish British attire lies hidden a German-ticking platform. In other places these two worlds might fall apart, but the supreme skill of the Crewe factory somehow manages to spectacularly blend everything together into a sleek, luxurious, utterly fast land yacht.And the parallels are very much appropriate - the crew from the British plant includes master carpenters, leather wizards and highly accomplished engineers. No matter how you take it, the two industries do seem to share more than one trait. And, of course, it is something you have to pay dearly for - so there's the exclusivity connection as well.No wonder even the British Royal family orders its vehicles from Bentley . But, in the current W12 iteration, the Continental GT is also about true performance. Ticking inside the engine bay, the twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 unleashes no less than 626(466) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of twisty torque. And it all gets delivered to the tarmac blistering fast.With no loss of oomph, in addition, thanks to the use of the all-wheel drive system and the eight-speed automatic transmission with double clutches. It all boils down to physics, which are easily defied when the 5,019 lbs (2276 kg) behemoth gets catapulted from nil to 60 mph (97 kph) in a mere 3.3 seconds. Where does it all end? At no less than 207 mph (333 kph), of course.