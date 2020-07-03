4 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Honors Horse Racing, and There’s Only One

3 The New Line of Bentley Toys Is Here to Make You Regret Growing Up

More on this:

Hit the Road in Style With Bentley's Continental Summer Mood

In preparation for the hot temperatures this summer, Bentley Motors is bringing new additions – colors and features – to the Continental GT range, so clients can get their vogue up to snuff. We couldn’t agree more, since the stylish GTC is way up on our list of ‘guilty pleasures’. 9 photos



To sum up, the



The British carmaker is adding three new exterior shades to the Continental GT range - Viridian, Patina and Snow Quartz. And it’s enticing clients with the prospect of almost 10 billion configuration possibilities when considering the newly introduced paints and the expanded availability of the panoramic glass roof.



If that is not enough to satisfy personalization preferences, Bentley is also reminding us that a ‘sunroof’ is no way to call its Continental GT,



The most interesting addition to the Continental GT range will be the new steering wheel. It has an updated shape and profile as well as new colors plus a newly added chrome finisher. But, most of all, it comes with new capacitive sensors. These are not used for active operation – rather they are a safety feature part of the company’s semi-autonomous ‘Driver Assistance Systems’ suite.



For more information on the summer changes in the Continental GT family we may kindly refer you to the attached press release below.



This is the first full year of sales for the Continental GT Cabriolet , so Bentley is treating the range with the deserving respect. The company isn’t making any model year changes – instead relying on a series of subtle enhancements that will make life aboard a tad more pleasant.To sum up, the Continental GT family will gain a series of new exterior colors, a new steering wheel and clients will be able to order the panoramic glass roof for the coupe irrespective of the engine choice – the V8 or the W12.The British carmaker is adding three new exterior shades to the Continental GT range - Viridian, Patina and Snow Quartz. And it’s enticing clients with the prospect of almost 10 billion configuration possibilities when considering the newly introduced paints and the expanded availability of the panoramic glass roof.If that is not enough to satisfy personalization preferences, Bentley is also reminding us that a ‘sunroof’ is no way to call its Continental GT, Bentayga and Flying Spur glass ceiling. The item is polarized, and the accompanying blind is covered in fine Alcantara that color-coordinates with all 15 headliner varieties.The most interesting addition to the Continental GT range will be the new steering wheel. It has an updated shape and profile as well as new colors plus a newly added chrome finisher. But, most of all, it comes with new capacitive sensors. These are not used for active operation – rather they are a safety feature part of the company’s semi-autonomous ‘Driver Assistance Systems’ suite.For more information on the summer changes in the Continental GT family we may kindly refer you to the attached press release below.

load press release