Subaru Owners Struggling with Android Auto, And Nobody Knows What’s Happening

Android Auto has become a common feature of modern cars, and as far as Subaru is concerned, it’s available on most new-generation models. 6 photos



The first time we covered the Android Auto struggle in Subaru cars was in March this year when a



And here we are today reporting more struggles with Android Auto in Subaru cars, as owners claim that they’re being provided with different explanations when reaching out to dealerships and service centers.



Someone on Google’s



One Subaru owner claims they reached out to their dealership to discuss the problem, only to be told that the cable is the one to blame for the Android Auto errors. Of course, replacing cables is one of the first things most owners turned to when they noticed that Android Auto failed to launch in their Subarus, and not even first-party cords from Samsung or Google brought things back to normal.



Someone else says the Subaru dealership has even replaced the head unit but the Android Auto connectivity issues remain, with the app always undetected no matter what.



Right now, nobody seems to have a fix for the whole thing, and Google itself is yet to acknowledge all these glitches on Subaru cars.



We have reached out to Google for more information on this and will post a follow-up story when we hear back.