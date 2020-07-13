LEGO Bentley Blower Will Only Come to Life If You Help

Kids have always had a marvelous imagination and many adults reminisce with great appreciation the simpler times when one was able to pull a completely new LEGO set out of sheer fantasy. Some have continued that line of thinking into adulthood and this is what the Lego Ideas project is all about. And, occasionally, about a masterpiece of automotive industry that really needs to be immortalized into a new toy.
The LEGO Ideas website is like perpetual Christmas for unique projects based on the famous Danish bricks. It was born back in 2008 and so far has managed to bring to life a total of 30 projects (37 have been announced so far). It might not sound like much, but we must remember all of them started off as nothing more than a thought into someone’s mind.
As is the case with any serious company, all LEGO Ideas projects have a chance to become real commercial products following a lengthy process – but most importantly they all need the support of at least 10,000 people for the company to even begin to consider the materialization of one’s dream set.
Because we are still kids at heart and in the past loved the Caterham Super Seven, Tron Legacy Light Cycle or the International Space Station made from bricks (they are all Ideas projects) we cannot hide from you this British racing green gem. The project belongs to user 17BenBricks and depicts the emblematic Bentley Blower with almost impossible-to-believe accuracy.
Its creator lovingly labored for about eight months – during that time he started with a prototype made from parts – both regular bricks and Technic – of distinct colors. Everything was rebuilt countless times – the redesign hit every major section, from the chassis to the smallest engine detail, all sacrificed on the altar of accuracy.
The result is simply stunning and deserves our appreciation – once the design process was complete, he ordered new parts so the finished product could be painted in the current dark racing green and camouflage green combination. A fitting finish for the legendary Le Mans racer - though we imagine this LEGO build might be a tad more reliable than the actual life-seiz counterpart was during the 1930 edition.
And the level of detail is simply amazing – this 4½-liter 1927-1931 Bentley Blower has a working steering with positive camber tilted front wheels, removable hood for access to the intricately detailed 4.5-liter engine along with a rear differential that is linked to the former (the crankshaft moves when the model is pushed!).
