Be the Lord Captain in the Four-Seat 2021 Bentley Bentayga

You can think of very few options that will make a luxury vehicle even more pompous, but you can bet automakers such as Bentley have the proper experience to deliver the best solutions. Take for example the “Four Seat Comfort Specification” in the recently updated 2021 Bentley Bentayga. Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the challenge is on!
Bentley has been keeping itself busy lately – we saw an abundance of summer options for the Continental GT range (including a tailored rainbow treatment) and the Bentayga SUV has been properly updated for the 2021 model year. The automaker has billions of configurations available for what they call a “second generation” model.
We are not taking them seriously on the latter – but we became interested in one practical option. Bentley is highlighting the Four Seat Comfort Specification due to the success of the previous version – according to the brand no less than 20% of sales – 4,000 units – had the rear cabin rearranged for just two occupants.
While the technical specifications have remained unchanged – especially the wheelbase – Bentley promises even more rear legroom compared to the predecessor. By the way, if the lordly cabin is not your cup of tea you can also specify the Bentayga with five or even seven seats.
That way you could presumably go hunting with the entire family – all age brackets included. But back to the four-point issue at hand (pun intended), because Bentley promises the Bentayga can rival the chauffeur-driven experience of any limousine out there.
The engineers have reorganized the cabin space and came up with new values: the maximum incline angle of the two luxurious chairs in the back has been increased from 32 to 40 degrees and the front to back travel space surged by 35 mm.
The total gain in terms of legroom is 100 mm, but more importantly the company also modified the backseats and introduced a standard ventilation feature alongside the heating option. There are also six massage algorithms, a wing-shaped headrest and the option to specify the Mulliner Console Bottle Cooler.
The latter includes two handcrafted “Cumbria Crystal Flutes”. Last, but not least, a rear console provides access to a couple of USB charging points and Bentley now offers a bigger touch-operated tablet that first appeared inside the Flying Spur.
