Iggy Pop’s 1984 Ferrari 308 GTS Could Be Your Cheap Ticket Into the Club

As a relatively cheap means of gaining access into the Ferrari ownership club and a glimpse into the rock n’ roll life, this is perhaps the perfect car to do it with: a 1984 Ferrari 308 GTS QV that used to belong to Iggy Pop. 16 photos



This is the same Ferrari that Iggy Pop, aka the “Godfather of Punk,” bought when he moved to Miami, Florida in the late ‘80s. Pop himself would speak about it some years later, in a magazine interview, according to the listing.



The star bought it in 1989 from a used car dealership (its early history is unknown) and recalled it had someone named John Malkovich listed as the previous owner. Pop never found out or bothered to check whether that’s the same Malkovich as the actor, but he noted that this was “a very unusual name” to be just a coincidence.



Either way, Pop fell in love with the Ferrari right away. “It was a wonderful car. Whenever I wanted to blow off steam, I'd just race around the freeways here,” he said. “Whatever you did, it instantly did, whereas the newer ones they have the computer to help you.”



He upgraded to a newer model but still kept it around. However, in 2002, after a run-in with the cops at 100 mph (161 kph), he sold it off. “I drove the s**t outta that car. Then I thought something terrible’s gonna happen, so I got rid of it,” he explained.



The 308 remained in Florida with several collectors until 2016, when it was bought by the current seller and shipped to the UK. It is one of the 2,809 LHD examples made, has received several refreshments and upgrades over the years, and has some 62,000 miles (99,779 km) on the clock. The exterior has certain imperfections but nothing major.



