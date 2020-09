bang

It all happened in Devon, England, last week, when locals finally took matters into their own hands regarding the white V8 Vantage that had been parked in the private spaces of Salcombe fish Quay, the Plymouth Live reports. Since those spots are prohibited to public use and the owner showed no intention of removing it anytime soon, the locals delivered their own brand of justice.In involved a couple of dead fish on the windshield (since this was a space reserved for fishermen only, you see) and blocking the car with a barrel of chains. The latter is said to have weighed half a ton. Apparently, the owner was planning on ignoring the two parking tickets from the council and keeping the car there for long-term, the media outlet notes. This, despite the notice that clearly stated that spot was “reserved for fishermen only.”Though this seems a childish way of letting someone know they’re breaking the law – and being douchebags –, whilst taking it out on the car, it worked. The same publication says that, while the Aston Martin sat there for “a number of days,” even after the parking tickets were issued, it was removed almost right after the dead fish assault.In addition to seeing justice done, these creative locals can now also take pleasure in knowing they made possible the latest 007 joke: this V8 Vantage must have belonged to James Pond himself, to think he could leave it in a fisherman’s parking spot. It’s not the smartest pun, but it’s the perfect joke to round up the week. Always go out with asmile.