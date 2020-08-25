Michael Jordan’s 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser Sells for $202,200

Fans spend thousands of dollars for Michael Jordan’s worn shoes or official jerseys, so it should probably come as no surprise that someone was willing to pay an insane amount for one of his old cars.
Just in case you ever wondered how much the celebrity “pedigree” adds to the final price of a car, here is a good example: one of Michael Jordan’s old rides, currently estimated at around $12,000, sold for $202,200 on eBay. It’s a custom 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser titled in his and his wife’s name, which has also made an appearance in the recent ESPN documentary series The Last Dance.
The custom work was done to the body of the car alone, and not on the powertrain. Lorinser added a widebody kit, monoblock wheels and dual exhaust. Inside was a very era-appropriate car phone with Jordan’s name still on the screen.
Beverly Hills Car Club listed the W140 S-Klasse on August 13 for the symbolic price of $23, a clear reference to Jordan’s jersey number. The first bid was already of $150,000, so it wasn’t like there wasn’t any interest in it – after all, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player in the world and everything he’s touched in his impressive career is bound to fetch good money.
“Michael Jordan’s S600 Lorinser is such an elegant vehicle that driving it will get you in touch with your inner Michael Jordan, stepping into his world and feeling his energy and power,” Alex Manos, the Beverly Hills Car Club owner, said at the time they announced the upcoming auction. “Some people have signed basketballs or sneakers or photographs of the basketball giant. But how many people do you know who own Michael Jordan’s car? This is the Holy Grail of Michael Jordan memorabilia.”
After 177 bids, on August 23, the winner was declared: the Holy Grail went for $202,200.
