Paul Walker’s Personal R34 Skyline GT-R Is Rare and Expensive

Nissan made a lot of cool cars over the years, but none are as exotic as this. It comes from Japan, is named Godzilla, and costs supercar money. The R34 is arguably the best Skyline and this particular example was owned by the late Paul Walker.
Unlike many of his Fast and Furious co-stars, Walker was a real car nut. And according to the famed technical advisor Craig Lieberman, who supplied cars for the first two movies, "Brian O'Conner" love for all things JDM started when he saw an R32 at the studio.
After wrapping up filming on the first movie, Walker got an R34 on loan from MotoRex for several months, which many people believed was his. After that, Walker bought his own, a 1999 Skyline V-Spec in Sonic Silver.
Because it had issues with the paint, the movie star sold it and got a white 2001 Nissan Skyline R34 V-Spec II. After landing with its new owner in Hawaii, the Sonic Silver got a new body kit, wheels, an HKS intercooler, and a $3,000 dry carbon hood. It even had the Blackbird to replicate the car in 2 Fast.
The next owner bought it at auction and after that, it was bought by JDM specialist Top Rank Imports in California. It's where the silver GT-R currently resides, and a number of feature videos have been shot over the past month. Getting back to the question of price, Lieberman believes it's worth around $400,000 today.
It's not strictly about celebrity ownership, as an R32 that was also owned by Walker recently sold at just over $100,000. When the Skyline becomes legal in the United States, every unit Japan has to spare will be bought. However, none of those were owned by the man who made the R34 into a movie star.
